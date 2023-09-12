HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a beloved East Broad Top Railroad employee died last year on his way to work, his family and friends are keeping his memory alive through a benefit concert.

Eric Turner’s second home was the EBT, where he worked as a welder. His journey there began in October 2020 when he first visited the Rockhill Trolley Museum with his soon-to-be wife, Shannon.

Shannon said within a month, they became volunteers at the museum. After spending more and more time there, she said Eric took interest in the railroad, accepting a full time job in April 2021.

“Eric was elated. He just beamed with all kinds of happiness,” Shannon said. “He would send me photos and tell me what he was doing.”

Eric’s time working at the EBT was tragically cut short. He died traveling to work in July 2022.

“When times got tough and I was feeling frustrated and things were going wrong,” Shannon said. “I’d always hear from Eric, ‘Everything will be okay.'”

Eric’s story traveled far and wide, ultimately reaching a singer-songwriter from Utah, Jacob Sorenson.

“I actually connected with a bunch of Eric’s friends in Cass, West Virginia, last summer on a vacation,” Sorenson said.

It seemed to be fate, Jacob met those friends on a train. After that meeting, he heard of Eric’s passing from them on Facebook.

“For whatever reason, I felt super inspired to write a song about Eric, having never met him,” Sorenson said.

Drawing inspiration from the countless posts and tributes to Eric online, he began the writing process for “Locomotive 16.” The song was named in honor of the steam engine Eric was working to restore before he died.

“I started playing around with some sounds and I was like, ‘This sounds like a train going down the tracks,'” Sorenson said. “It was really easy honestly to write it because I was able to leverage all of these experiences that people shared. It came together so fluidly.”

Shannon said when she first heard about the song, she was skeptical.

“Jacob never met us, never knew us,” Shannon said. “There was just a few of us that listened to it and it brought tears to my eyes. I broke down because it was a perfect song.”

On Sept. 16, Sorenson will perform the song for the first time live for Eric’s family and friends. He is traveling from Utah to Huntingdon for a benefit concert organized by Shannon and other volunteers from the Trolley Museum.

“I wanted to do something to give back to the community,” Shannon said. “So, I suggested to them that we should do a scholarship fund and provide scholarships for high school students that are going into the welding profession. We do it in his memory, in Eric’s memory.”

The free concert will kick off at 7 p.m. at the Juniata Brewing Company in Huntingdon.

“I just want to be able to share the memories and moments with him,” Sorenson said. “We’re celebrating him and we’re all just able to be there together and remember him and I think he’s gonna be there with us, in spirit.”

If you would like to donate to the scholarship, you can send funds to the following places:

1.) “Eric Turner Scholarship Fund” in care of:

Community State Bank of Orbisonia

478 Ridgley Street, Orbisonia, PA, 17243

2.) Venmo: @shannonturner21