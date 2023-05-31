CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate who escaped from the Clearfield County Prison was found hours later at a local motel, authorities said.

Craig Hauke-Miller, 36.

Craig Hauke-Miller escaped the prison around 1 p.m. March 30. Authorities said during an afternoon count, they found they were one inmate short — Hauke-Miller.

Miller was found more than seven hours later, around 8:28 p.m., at the Royal Inn located on Clearfield Woodland Highway.

Details about the actual escape have been limited as authorities are still investigating to determine how he made his escape.

“It’s believed that he found a vulnerability in the facility and he exploited that vulnerability. Anything beyond that is still ongoing in the investigation. So there’s not much more information that he exploited that vulnerability,” Warden Dave Gallagher said.

Hauke-Miller was in prison after being charged with the robbery of Fuel On in Chester Hill Borough. He was scheduled for sentencing in the robbery case later in July, court documents show.

Clearfield County commissioners said Wednesday morning that they are looking into ways they’ll be able to alert the public more efficiently in the future about public incidents.

Hauke-Miller is now facing escape charges and had his bail denied, citing he’s a flight risk.