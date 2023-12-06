PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A license plate was found on Wednesday in Philadelphia that is believed to be from a vehicle that Blair County escaped inmate, Isaiah Robert Tilghman, stole.

The U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force recovered a license plate on Wednesday, Dec. 6 that was previously on a vehicle believed to be stolen on Dec. 3. Tilghman, 33, was incarcerated in Blair County on narcotics charges and Pennsylvania State Parole violations when he escaped.

At 1:30 on Wednesday, members of the fugitive task force in Philadelphia recovered Pennsylvania License plate ZNR-9945 in the 3500 block of Belgrade Street. The tag was on a red Ford F-150 (pictured below) similar to the red 2011 Ford F-150 stolen by Tilghman.

Stolen Red 2011 Ford F-150. Image provided by the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department.

PA tag ZKA-1062 was taken from the Ford-150 on Belgrade street, and investigators presume that Tilghman had switched the plates on or around Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Tilghman is a Black man, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and multiple tattoos on both arms. His last known address was in the 6200 block of Dickens Avenue in Philadelphia.



Isaiah Tilghman, 33. Photo courtesy of Blair County Prison.

Isaiah Tilghman “Solo”, 32. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department.

“This fugitive task force in now working two simultaneous escape investigations,” Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said. “We continue to ask the public for any tips relating to Gino Hagenkotter and Isaiah Tilghman.”

Hagenkotter escaped Nov. 30 from Philadelphia’s Riverside Correctional Facility where he was incarcerated on low level crimes.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Tips can be called into the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS (8477) o