ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An event that was put on to help communities in Africa was held over the weekend in Altoona.

A Night In Africa featured many of the country’s food, music and much more culture. The event was organized by Selfless Solutions, which is a non-profit organization that teams up with up-and-coming businesses in Africa to help them get their start.

“Letting people know that we exist and there is a local organization that they can partner with to really do work in areas where it’s needed the most,” Selfless Solutions USA Founder and President Patrick Irwin said.

The organization also helps sponsor children to get them education.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“People can sponsor children and help get them educated and help build families and their communities,” organizer Kristi Ventura said.

All proceeds from the weekend event went toward the organization and its causes. More information about Selfless Solutions and its mission can be found on its website.