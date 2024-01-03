STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — From concerts to comedy shows, the Bryce Jordan Center (BJC) has hosted thousands of entertainment shows for all to enjoy and 2024 looks to be no different.

In addition to the usual Penn State sports taking over the BJC, 2024 will see concerts from artists like Drake and the Dropkick Murphys, comedy from sensations such as Theo Von hot off of a Netflix special and Jeff Dunham, and even the Harlem Globetrotters and Hot Wheels monster trucks.

Here’s what BJC has announced so far up through the first part of spring 2024:

Jan. 14 – Travis Scott

Bonus: $2 from every ticket sold will go to the Cactus Jack Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to uplift youth through toy drives, scholarship programs and fulfilling education expenses.

Feb. 7 – Theo Von

Von is coming in hot, fresh off the heels of his latest Netflix stand-up special. He’ll be at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of his “Return of The Rat” Tour.

Feb. 27 – Harlem Globetrotters

For nearly a century, the Globetrotters have brought fun to generations of families, and fans, and 2024 will be no different. Bonus: The group will be at 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown on Feb. 22.

March 8 – Dropkick Murphys

The Murphys bring their Irish punk sound to State College ahead of St. Patrick’s Day 2024. They’re “Shipping up from Boston” and there’s going to be a “Blackout” that night.

March 9 – Winter Jam 2024

The Winter Jam 2024 Tour is Christian music’s biggest tour with performances by Crowder, Lecrae, CAIN, Katy Nichole, Seventh Day Slumber, Newsong and includes speaker Zane Black.

March 12 – Zach Bryan

Bryan’s “The Quittin’ Time Tour” will be at the BJC with special guests The Middle East and Levi Turner. If you don’t already have tickets, you might have to hurry. BJC says they’re “selling fast.”

March 18 – Drake

Drake, the most streamed artist of all time, will tour across the U.S. with opener J. Cole. As a bonus, Drake will be in Pittsburgh on Feb. 16. Much like Zach Bryan, BJC says Drake tickets are “selling fast.”

March 22 – Jeff Dunham (and his dummies)

Dunham, who has made a career out of being a ventriloquist, has entertained millions over the past 20 years. He’ll be joined by some of his most iconic friends including Walter, José Jalapeño on a Stick, Peanut, and more for a night of unique comedy.

April 6 and April 7 – Hot Wheels Monsters Truck Live Glow Party

This “one-of-a-kind,” high-energy event will take over the Bryce Jordan Center on April 6 with two shows and April 7 with an afternoon show — giving you multiple chances to enjoy it with your family, friends or even just with yourself.

April 14 – The Price is Right Live

Come on down! The Price is Right is coming to the BJC and giving the audience a chance at $12M in cash and prizes just for playing some of your favorite Price is Right games.

The Bryce Jordan Center calendar ends with the USA Wrestling Team Trials on April 20, but stick with WTAJ as we keep you up to date on concert, comedy, and event announcements coming to the area in the future.

