BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Crews in Bedford County were called to an apartment fire Friday evening.

Sometime on Friday, Jan. 13 a fire started at the apartment building located at 29 W and 3rd Avenue in Everett.

According to the Deputy Chief of the Everett Fire Co., all 6 apartments in the building are now unlivable. He added that the Red Cross was notified and that anyone who was living in the building had been displaced.

The Deputy Chief said that the fire started in one apartment which became fully engulfed before it spread to another two. The other two apartments were partially engulfed when crews arrived.

Crews were able to get the fire under control very quickly and they did prevent it from spreading to the second floor.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.