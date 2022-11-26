BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Holidays are officially here! Everett Borough started its season with its annual Home for Christmas Festival Friday.

This festival featured local crafters, organizations, and entrepreneurs showcasing their products along Main Street. Hundreds of community members got to purchase gift items or take any treats.

This year has over 40 participants, the largest the festival has had. Everett Free Library Director Amber Snyder said this is a highly anticipated event by the community. It kicks off the holiday season and puts everyone in good spirits.

“It puts everyone in a Christmas Spirit, and it highlights everybody coming out having a good time and showing goodwill and being together,” Snyder said.

In addition to the market, the borough celebrated with a parade, annual tree lighting, and fireworks. Snyder said the community also unveiled its new motto, “Small Town Big Heart.”

While this event is an engagement effort for the community, it also helps the businesses on the block. They’re getting more traffic than normal because of the event. Snyder said this helps small businesses get their names out.

“The businesses get a lot of people to come in. By having the vendors, it’s a lot of business you don’t normally see showing up,” Snyder said. “We have somewhere the businesses brought tables down to set things up. So it’s a fun event we look forward to all year.”

Everett has more things planned for the rest of the season, including letters and photo ops with Santa. Letters to Santa can be dropped off at the Everett Free Library with a return label.

Beginning November 26, Santa will be at the library for photo ops from 10 AM to 12 PM. Kids get to tell Santa what they want, plus receive a goody bag.