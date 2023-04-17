BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Around 50 Everett Area High School students helped create a mural for the North Midway Service Plaza.

This artwork is the tenth piece of artwork through the Art Sparks program. This program is a collaborative effort between Pennsylvania Coal of the Arts and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to bring local student artwork to service plazas on the 564-mile system.

“The goal is to bring local art to our service plaza. Because here at the service plazas, we have 500,000 people who traverse and come in and visit this plaza every year,” Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton said. “A large majority of those folks don’t come off the plaza to see what the community is all about. This a program to bring the local community to them.”

Everett Area High School Art Teacher Rebecca Grassi said she was approached by the SAMA Art Museum asking if they would be interested in the clay mural project. Grassi was unsure at first but thought her experience with clay would be a fun project.

The students’ part of the project was all the art classes combined into one. Grassi said these students were sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

The students took four months to take 250 pounds of clay and turn it into a map. They did research with the help of the library and the Bedford County Visitors Bureau to determine the best locations to add.

Grassi said the map also has a QR code on the side. The code links people to further information on these landmarks and provides directions.

“It’s going to give a link to the different landmarks we have on here. It gives them history, give a map of how to get there,” Grassi said. “So it’s going to be an interesting thing for people to look at and hopefully get a lot of visitors to our area.”

Senior Jozelyn Jacobs said it was frustrating to use the clay because it dried quicker than anticipated. But she was glad the experience expanded her skillset in art. In the future, she plans to head to Alaska to study climate and space studies.

Grassi said the students are excited thousand of eyes get to see their work weekly. She’s proud of how the project turned out and their dedication.

“It’s a unique experience to guide people in a sense,” Jacobs said. “We’re giving people something to look at and be like, ‘yeah, I want to visit here,’ or ‘I want to go and do this.’ It’s something really interesting to be able to have that thought of being able to associate and bring tourists to the area.”

The hope is the tourists seeing the mural go to these places and admire the county’s beauty. Additionally, it’s something the students can look back on and recognize their impact on the tourism experience.

“We know that a lot of these students are going to be leaving the area when they graduate,” Grassi said. “But they can always come home and say ‘Look I made this,’ and brings their friends, family, and even their children someday. They can say this is something I worked on and created. We hope this leaves a lasting legacy on our town.”

“Hopefully, we’re going to find that is going to want to stop and stay and see the beautiful people that are in Bedford County as well as the great sights and attractions that this community has to offer,” Compton said.

The Turnpike Commission said they’ll reveal the mural on the South Midway Service Plaza next week.