BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett man is facing charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and giving her alcohol.

State police first learned of the assault on July 28, 2022, when they spoke to the girl and her mother in Snake Spring Township, Bedford County. The teen told troopers Steven Ramsey Jr., 43, gave her alcohol the night prior and then started touching her inappropriately.

The girl claimed the incident stopped after a smoke alarm went off because of burnt food. She also told troopers she was on the phone with a friend when the incident with Ramsey took place, according to the criminal complaint. Troopers said the girl was taken to Bedford Hospital where she was found to have alcohol in her system.

On Aug. 23, 2022, troopers spoke to the girl’s friend who said she was on a facetime call with her. The friend claimed she called the girl after she was concerned about text messages the girl sent her. She also told police Ramsey attempted to give the girl a shoulder massage during the call.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl had talked to her friend about past incidents involving Ramsey and said he would become “handsy” with her after he would give her alcoholic beverages.

State police said the girl spoke with authorities at the Cambria County Children’s Advocacy Center twice between late August and mid-November. During the first interview, the teen did not speak much about the incident saying she didn’t know the difference between a hallucination and real life.

According to court documents, several family members confronted the girl about the incident saying they didn’t believe her and told her she was hallucinating. However, other family members later apologized and said they now believed her.

Ramsey was arraigned on Monday, Jan. 9 and was released on $75,000 unsecured bail. He’s charged with two felony counts of corruption of minors and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18.