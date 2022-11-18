BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Everett National Honor Society made some families’ Thanksgiving holiday a little brighter through their first-ever Trot to the Turkey Table project.

This initiative is part of the society’s “service” tenets. Through collaborations, students and staff came up with the idea to help families receive Thanksgiving meals.

All week, the students worked to collect things to complete a Thanksgiving meal for families. These include canned goods, marshmallows, stuffing boxes, and mashed potatoes.

National Honor Society Advisor Genie Kline said they planned different daily themes to engage students in the initiative. Administration and staff also pitched in by providing frozen turkeys. Weis Markets were also generous to donate pumpkin pies.

Kline said they placed a form for Everett families to apply for a meal. This year they helped 17 families receive a full Thanksgiving meal.

Kline said she’d received positive feedback so far for their community work. She’s proud to be a part of a school district and student body that’s generous about the holidays.

“Our community all came together in a time when it’s a bit hard for some folks. They came together and generously donated,” Kline said. “Everyone from our administration, our staff, and our teachers. Of course, the students came out and rallied around us and brought in items every day.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Kline said they plan to make this an annual tradition