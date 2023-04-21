BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Everett Area School District is tentatively moving forward with the closure of Breezewood Elementary by the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

This change comes as the school is on a financial cliff come the 2024-2025 school year. Everett Area School District Superintendent David Burkett said the school is could be at a $1,800,000 deficit at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year. He noted how on September 30, 2024, they would lose $1,000,000 from ESSR funding.

At the board’s April 13th meeting, they presented the options recommended from a feasibility study. Depending on the option, the project to renovate the schools could cost between $13.8 million and $22,800,000.

Options 2 and 3 included the renovations to Everett Elementary, keeping it to grades K through 5, and the closure of Breezewood Elementary. However, the difference between the two would be the number of classrooms added.

Burkett said it’s necessary to start the process to hear community opinion and adhere to different costs. He added the Breezewood Elementary closure could save the district $300,000.

“The revenue is generated from not having to have the cost of the upkeep of the building, the fuel, the electric of the building,” Burkett said. “But also the closing of Breezewood, it’s estimated that at least three positions would not be needed when you combine the schools.”

Burkett said that’s one of the reasons why the board voted at their April 20th meeting to move Kindergartners to Everett Elementary starting the 2023-2024 school year. Burkett said there was a retirement in Breezewood Elementary this year, and made it easier for the board to move kindergarten first.

He added that closing the outlier elementary schools has always been something they’ve done, so it became a matter of when they would close Breezewood. Now the board has to decide what’s the future of the fifth grade.

“Not if but when we close Breezewood, so that’s been determined when. Now the focus is on fifth grade,” Burkett said. “What to do with fifth grade and making the right decision educationally, socially, and also financially for the school district.”

The debate involves moving the fifth grade to Everett Middle School and having the elementary school be K through 4. Burkett said the board discussed that heavily at their meeting on April 20th.

Some concerns about the fifth graders included the socialization with the high schoolers and whether it’s financially worth it. Burkett described how they already have rooms available within the middle school for a four-classroom set, therefore not requiring any construction.

“In order to keep first through fifth at Everett Elementary, all Breezewood and Everett Elementary, we would need some type of project,” Burkett said. “Then the debate is revolving around, do you need a project if you have enough classroom space for four classes of fifth grade at the middle school level.”

Burkett said parents have been 50/50 on this possible change. Breezewood Elementary currently has 77 students with classroom sizes below 20 students and six full-time teachers.

He described how parents like the intimacy of their class size and worry that the potential increase could be overwhelming. This change is set to have class sizes of between 18 to 19 students. Each grade level could have three to four teachers.

Legally, the school has to hold public meetings on this change. Burkett said this could happen as early as this fall. If the closure of Breezewood is necessary, all students would be at Everett Elementary beginning the 2024-2025 school year.

