ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This school year, Pennsylvania students will have one less thing to worry about in the morning: where they’ll be getting their breakfast.

It’s part of the recently signed state budget that includes a $46,500,000 increase to provide universal free breakfast for public school students in Pennsylvania.

“Breakfast is a great start to the day and kids can learn better when they don’t have to worry about the frustrations of maybe being hungry,” Paula Foreman, Community Relations Director for Altoona Area School District said.

Penn Cambria School District announced on Aug. 21 that they would be included in the mix. Superintendent William Marshall said during the COVID-19 pandemic when the school also provided free breakfast, around 90% of students participated.

“A lot of times students, especially at the elementary school, they’ll go to breakfast but if none of their friends are going, they stay back,” Marshall said. “Well, when it’s free, they all go.”

Foreman said this year, AASD will also be offering free lunch to all students, in addition to a la carte items. The free lunch is being provided through the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act’s Community Eligibility Provision. It allows districts to give free meals to all students if at least 40% of students are at or below the national poverty level. Foreman said every school in the district qualifies.

“Their focus is improved,” Foreman said. “Their brain power is a little bit more.”

Foreman said there was a stigma for families signing up for free and reduced meal programs in the district when they had to apply to qualify.

“Some kids, they don’t want their peers to know that their families qualify,” Foreman said. “But the reality is, in today’s world, this is going to benefit everybody.”