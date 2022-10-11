CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former Centre County auto store employee who police said made numerous threats with a spoof phone number to the store and workers is behind bars.

Leslie Scott, 40 mug, via Centre County Prison

Leslie Scott, 40, of Bellefonte made more than 20 threatening phone calls with a fake number to 911 and Advance Auto Zone along Benner Pike since Sept. 13, according to the charges filed by State College police.

Scott was a former employee of the store who was fired for allegedly stealing money, but he still visits the store to buy parts, police noted in the criminal complaint.

In those calls, police officers would be dispatched to the store for threats that spanned from Scott saying he was “going to kill everybody,” to even a bomb threat. One time the store had to close early for the safety of the workers, police noted.

Other workers were cleared after interviews and polygraph tests. In them, police learned about Scott’s recent work history.

On Oct 10, an employee reported that Scott called them and threatened them by saying “if you get me in trouble, I’m going to kill you.” Shortly after, the employee received another threat saying ” I’m gonna come over and slit your throat. I’m on to you,” police noted.

Scott currently faces 15 felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility along with 17 misdemeanor charges of terrorist threats with the intent to terrorize another.

Scott currently is lodged in Centre County Prison with bail set at $40,000, He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 19.