SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Somerset County 911 coordinator and EMA deputy director is facing a slew of felony charges involving rape of a child.

Bradley Lavan, 30, was arraigned in Somerset district court Friday morning and is being taken to the Somerset County Prison. His bail is set at $750,000 for five separate cases.

He’s facing 39 total charges involving rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault and other related offenses. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m.

Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar along with the Somerset Borough Police Department are holding a press conference Friday to discuss what they are calling significant developments to an ongoing investigation.

WTAJ will livestream the press conference in the video player above starting at 11:30 a.m. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.