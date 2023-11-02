SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Somerset County 911 coordinator will be going to trial over alleged sexual offenses against five children.

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday, Nov. 1 for Bradley Lavan, 30, of Somerset, who’s facing 39 total charges involving rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault and other related offenses.

During the hearing, District Judge Kenneth Johnson held Lavan’s charges for court. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 26. A trial date has yet to be scheduled.

Bradley Lavan, 30, of Somerset. Image provided by the Somerset County Prison.

According to court documents, the Somerset Borough Police Department opened a criminal investigation against Lavan in January for alleged sexual abuse and or exploitation of the five children. All children were between the ages of 3 to 6.

Lavan is accused of grooming the children and forcing them to perform various sexual acts while they were in his home. Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said Lavan had access to children in various capacities in the communities which he was a part of.

Lavan was removed from his position as deputy director and 911 coordinator of the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services in March. He’s now being held at the Cambria County Prison.