(WTAJ) — Two local elementary schools have been named National Blue Ribbon schools, a status awarded to exemplary schools across the nation.

Thirteen schools were named in Pennsylvania as Blue Ribbon Schools.

Locally, State College Area School District’s Radio Park Elementary School was chosen in the category of Exemplary High Performing Schools.

The DuBois Area School District’s Wasson Avenue Elementary School was named for the Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools category.

The U.S. Department of Education recognized a total of 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups on assessments.

You can see all 13 schools in Pennsylvania, and all 353 schools in the nation by clicking here.