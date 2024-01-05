Pa. (WTAJ) — As winter weather comes through and you might be staying in during the season, your energy bills could be going up.

Owner of Breons Heating & Air Conditioning Matt Breon said there’s one pretty significant reason for this increase.

“About 45% of your energy bills for your home comes from your heating and air conditioning systems,” Breon said.

However, Breon said that number is higher for many than it could be.

He said one common reason for the uptick is because of dirty filters and buildup on furnaces or burners. It can be fixed rather quickly with what Breon calls a ‘preventative maintenance program.’

“We would change the filters and clear the heat exchangers and make sure the burners are burning properly,” Breon said. “Check for refrigerant charge to decrease your electric bills.”

Breon said another cost-cutting measure would be to have inverter technology installed in your home.

“Inverter technology has the ability to ramp up and down and match the amount of heat required to heat your home with the output of heat from your heating system,” Breon said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Employees at Breons Heating & Air Conditioning said many people wait to have these installations done, but the waiting will cost them more than if they had taken action sooner. They said if you’re considering, it’s best not to wait.