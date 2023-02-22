STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’ve noticed the smell of skunks recently, you’re probably not alone.

February is mating season for the animals, but that smell doesn’t mean love is in the air.

Robyn Graboski from Centre Wildlife Care said female skunks will spray unwanted suiters and can also spray your pets.

She said there are a few things you can do to protect your pet and the skunk, like calling a professional to safely remove the animal.

“Look in your yard before you let the dog out,” Graboski said. “Maybe keep your dog on a leash for a little while. If you do have skunks living under a deck or a shed, you can try making it unpleasant for them to live there.”

One way to make it unpleasant in a humane way is to leave rags with ammonia outside or lay gravel on the ground where skunks are coming. You can also create your very own wildlife repellent.

It is legal to trap and relocate animals on your personal property, but this time of year might not be the best time to do so.

“This time of year is actually not the best time because it’s actually not considered humane,” Graboski said. “It’s better to wait for when it’s warmer and there is more food and then you can relocate them.”

Graboski said having the animals around might not be such a bad idea.

“Skunks are valuable in our environment,” Graboski said. “They help control insects and rodents so they’re actually not bad to have around.”