BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Recently, counties across the region have seen an uptick in the number of brush fire calls. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wants to remind folks to think twice before striking that match.

This time of year is usually a regular time to burn brush or trash; however, it’s been much drier than usual. Additionally, the warmer weather has made the ground have even less moisture.

Fire and Service Forester for the Gallitzin State Forest, Mandy Burgoon, said she’d seen a higher number of fires within Blair County. She noted it’s more than in recent years.

“I’ve been to at least four. It’s incredibly dry,” Burgoon said. “We haven’t had rain. I can’t remember the last time it rained. It’s been very dry and sunny. The humidity is low and windy. It’s just too dry to burn anything outside right now.”

The sun hits the forest ground and causes all the leaves and debris to dry faster. That means they’re more susceptible to spread and burn quicker. Chief Forest Fire Warden for the DCNR, Mike Kern, said there’s no severe drought, and this dryness is more short-term.

“That’s essentially what’s going on with those leaves down, more sunlight hits the forest floors, and it increases the rate of drying cause there’s more sunlight,” Kern said. “That vegetation in it dries it out faster.”

However, a common cause for these fires spreading is their not being closely monitored. Both said it’s regular for folks to step away from the fire and then have it spread uncontrollably.

Kern recommends having a rake nearby to keep the fire in close quarters. Additionally, he said to have water near so you can put out the fire entirely if you are in tighter quarters. Burgoon said not to hesitate to call 911 if the fire becomes uncontrollable.

“They think it’s okay to leave. If you’re burning trash outside, keep an eye on it,” Burgoon said. “There are a lot of dead leaves down that are dry and fluffy and have no fuel moisture in them. It doesn’t take much for that to catch on fire.”

Both also recommend checking the weather conditions daily and asking yourself if it’s an ideal situation to burn. The idea is to have a few days of gentle rain so the ground has moisture.

Additionally, the DCNR website has its fire danger levels updated daily. If the sign says it’s “low,” that’s okay to burn. If the levels say “moderate or high,” it’s recommended not to burn or proceed cautiously.

“The first thing is to pay attention to the weather. If it’s dry, windy, or hot that day, we advise not burning and waiting for another day,” Kern said. “If you want to do a little more research, you can check the DCNR website. We post the wildfire danger daily and keep it updated, especially in the spring and fall fire season.”

“What I recommend before you light your trash on fire, ask yourself a couple of questions,” Burgoon said. ‘How windy is it? How dry is it? When was the last time it rained? Is this a good idea?’ is really what you have to think about before you burn your trash.”