STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for many parts of the state and people are being advised to limit their time outdoors.

“What we are experiencing is unprecedented and folks just need to protect themselves,” EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz said. “We always do, but this is a time of heightened alert.”

This concern is covering a large percentage of the eastern part of the country, stemming from a series of wildfires in eastern Canada.

“Since 2002, I believe, we haven’t experienced this bad air quality for this extended period of time because the smoke from the Canadian wildfires are traveling to our area,” said EPA expert Cristina Fernández.

Fernández said air pollution is monitored through the U.S Air Quality Index in batches of 50, anything over 100 is considered unhealthy.

“Air quality predictions are estimating that tomorrow it can continue to be as bad as it is (Wednesday) and then over the weekend the smoke plume will dissipate,” Fernández said.

Dr. Steven Vilensky from Mount Nittany Health said most people may experience itchy eyes or heightened congestion when the index is over 100.

“These particles are very fine particles,” Vilensky said. “They can potentially get into the airways and cause a lot of impact or more mucus production.”

Vilensky said vulnerable populations, like those with underlying health conditions, are at a higher risk for more serious health effects at this time.

“People who are noticing that this is triggering their asthma or have underlying conditions, it can cause an acute event and symptoms can linger even after this event is done,” Vilensky said.

To stay safe during this time, experts are suggesting a few things for everyone, no matter your health.

“It doesn’t hurt to wear a mask,” Ortiz said. “It’s important to limit strenuous activity outside or being outside at all and make sure the air is circulating in your home as much as possible.”

The EPA regularly monitors the air quality levels on the website www.airnow.gov. You can also download the app EPA AirNow where you can receive an individualized report on the air quality where you live right to your phone.

“You want to download that app and check it every day to make sure that you’re not exposing yourself or your family to undue risks,” Ortiz said.