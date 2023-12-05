CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, Dec. 5 the Pennsylvania Supreme Court granted extensions for the Nittany Mall Casino project.

The filing extensions for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and the proposed Nittany Mall casino’s developers were both approved. The deadline for each of them to file briefs with the PA Supreme Court has been extended from December 18 to January 2, 2024.

It took over two years for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to give its approval of the proposed Centre County mini-casino.

In January, PGCB voted unanimously to approve the license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC, under the Bally’s Corporation, for a mini-casino that would go in the Nittany Mall in College Township.

Even though the license was approved by the board, that doesn’t mean the casino will be built for sure yet. The license can’t be issued until all appeals are exhausted, meaning competitor casino organizations could appeal.

There has been no anticipated opening date for the casino yet, but it will cost $35 million to build and is expected to employ 350 people. Construction is expected to take a year to complete.

Whilst the legal fight for the casino has been going on for over two years their are many local residents who oppose it. One petition on the casino has over 1,500 signatures.