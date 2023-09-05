BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area School District is sending their students home early because of the heat.

School District Superintendent Robert Gildea said they’re having an early dismissal on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and will be dismissing students early again on Wednesday, Sept. 6 due to “extreme temperatures.”

The senior high school will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m., the junior high school will be dismissed at 12:40 p.m. and the elementary school will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Lunch will still be served both days and after-school athletic activities will either be canceled or moved to the evening when possible. Students who participate in these activities will be notified.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s to lower 90s on Tuesday. Wednesday will also reach the same temperatures.