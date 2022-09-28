BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The weekend festivities are kicking into high gear for this year’s 58th annual Fall Foliage Festival.

The festival will take place in Bedford and will feature over 400 vendors, live local entertainment and plenty of activities for kids. The festivities take place Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. They also continue next weekend on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9.

The kid’s activities will feature Middle Earth Children’s Theatre, face painting, pony rides, scarecrow making, and Twisted Balloons. Each activity is set for a different time during the weekend events. Check out the Bedford Fall Foliage website for times and places for each event.

Everything from food, candles, drinks, jewelry and more will be sold by vendors during the festival. Check out a full list of vendors here, each marked with a number that corresponds to a place on the map. A map of the festival can be downloaded here.

Entertainment line-up:

Oct. 1

Simple Gifts 10 – 11 a.m. – River Stage

Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band 10 – 11:15 a.m. – Gazebo Stage

Simple Gifts 12 – 1 p.m. – River Stage

Ne’er Do Wells 12 – 2 p.m. – Gazebo Stage

Jim Donovan & the Sun King Warriors 2 – 3 p.m. – River Stage

Do Si Do 2 – 3 p.m. – In the Town Square at the intersection of Juliana and Penn Streets

Zac Grace Band 3 – 5 p.m. – Gazebo Stage

Jim Donovan & the Sun King Warriors 4 – 5 p.m. – River Stage

Oct. 2

The Plate Scrapers 10 – 11 a.m. – River Stage

Matt Otis Band 12 – 2 p.m. – Gazebo Stage

The Plate Scrapers 12 – 1 p.m. – River Stage

Shallow 9 2 – 3 p.m. – River Stage

Do Si Do 2 – 3 p.m. – In the Town Square at the intersection of Juliana and Penn Street

The Aces 3 – 5 p.m. – Gazebo Stage

Shallow 9 4 – 5 p.m. – River Stage

Oct. 8

A Tale of Two 10 – 11 a.m. – Gazebo Stage

A Tale of Two 12 – 1 p.m. – River Stage

Whiskey River Panhandlers 12 – 2 p.m. – Gazebo Stage

Derek Woods Band 2 – 3 p.m. – River Stage

Jimmy Adler Band 3 – 5 p.m. – Gazebo Stage

Derek Woods Band 4 – 5 p.m. – River Stage

Oct. 9

Jaded Lips 10 – 11 a.m. – River Stage

John Gresh’s Gris Gris 12 – 2 p.m. – Gazebo Stage

Jaded Lips 12 – 1 p.m. – River Stage

Chris LaRose & the Hex Highway Blues Band 2 – 3 p.m. – River Stage

The Vogues 3 – 5 p.m. – Gazebo Stage

Chris LaRose & the Hex Highway Blues Band 4 – 5 p.m. – River Stage

Parking is limited at the event so guests are invited to park at the Old Bedford Village or the Bedford County Fairgrounds. There will be a shuttle service that will take you directly to the festival and back to your car for a $10 fee.

Motorcycle parking is available for $5. Limited handicapped parking spaces are available on South Thomas Street.