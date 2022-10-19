CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library is hosting fall sessions for children.

Sessions will be held for six weeks and are free to participate in. This year the sessions will be hosted by the new youth and family services coordinator Crystal Sopic. Sopic comes into the library with over 20 years of working with children.

Sopic will bring a new topic each week that incorporates the fall season.

“Like a daily activity or weekly theme, this week’s theme is apples and I incorporate songs, books, and finger plays, we used the smart board. The kids enjoyed it they enjoy the craft the parents enjoyed they were even singing along with the songs,” Sopic said.

Children will also be able to interact with the new smart board.

The sessions will be held as followed:

Baby Time open to infants and toddlers aged six months to two will be held Mondays or Wednesdays beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Toddler Time open to kids aged two and three is also Mondays or Wednesdays at 11:15 a.m.

Story Time is open to children age four and five on Tuesdays at either 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

For more information on registering for the reading programs, you can call the library at 814-765-3271 or visit the library at 1 S. Front. St., Clearfield, PA.

You can also reach out through the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library Facebook page.