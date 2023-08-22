ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A false alarm triggered a brief lockdown at Altoona Area High School, the junior high, the tax office and Penn Lincoln.

Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 22, a report of an active shooter was received at Station Medical, according to the Altoona Area School District Community Relations Director. They said they received the same reports and placed the buildings on immediate lockdown/shelter-in-place.

They reported that their police services were soon notified that it was a false alarm. The school buildings were locked down for roughly 15 minutes, according to school officials.