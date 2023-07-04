ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Families gathered at Fort Roberdeau to commemorate Independence Day and take part in some festive activities.

They participated in activities to learn about the country’s history and recited the Declaration of Independence together.

The fort featured many activities, including Native American storytellers, visiting different history stations, and reading the Declaration of Independence. The Fort Roberdeau Director Glenn Nelson said they’ve been doing these 4th of July activities for more than a decade.

“Today is a great day because they can visit our different living history entrepreneurs we have rangers we have women in the frontiers out at the cabin and we have our observatory open,” Nelson said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To donate or volunteer at the historical site, visit their website.