EVERETT, Pa. (WTAJ)– Friends and family gathered at the First Christian Church in Everett for the funeral service of former U.S. Congressman Bud Shuster on Saturday, April 29.

Bud passed away on April 19, at the age of 91.

All of the speakers at the service told stories of how Bud had impacted their lives and how he always had a sense of humor.

“So you won’t be surprised that there was a discussion about him doing his own eulogy by video,” Bud’s son Bob Shuster said as the audience laughed. “He decided in the end that a more conventional approach was probably the better way to go.”

During his time in Congress, Bud was the Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee where he initiated numerous construction projects including Interstate 99, also known as “The Bud Shuster Highway.” This got him the nickname “The King of Asphalt.”

“Whether it was building I-99, or whether it was helping a lady get her social security, for him, all of those were such important parts of the job,” former U.S. Congressman and Bud’s son Bill Shuster said. “And as I tell everybody when they ask why I went into politics, I watched my father do good for so many people.”

Bill said they’ve received thousands of messages from all across Pennsylvania and the country since his father passed and that the community support has been overwhelming.

“Down here at the Everett Theatre they got on the billboard ‘Bud Shuster 32 to 23, a life well lived’,” Bill said. “And that says it all. He lived a life well.”