CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A family that is battling cancer will be able to make it to the Steelers game against the Saints, and it’s all thanks to one tailgate group.

In a presentation on Monday at Gallitzin, representatives from the Steelers Renegade Tailgate picked Duanne Biller and his fiancée Melissa to be the first Renegade Tailgate Inspiration Warrior.

Group representatives awarded the family a bag of Steeler goodies and also gave them a special letter that detailed a trip for them to catch the game at Acrisure Stadium this weekend.

Melissa stated that she wanted to show Duanne her appreciation for all he does for her. A thankful Duanne said that he isn’t the type of guy who likes surprises, but Melissa knows how to give the best ones.

” I don’t know how she comes up with this stuff honestly,” Duanne said. “She’s just excellent. She has the best surprises. I don’t like surprises, but she has the best surprises it means the world to me, it does.”

More surprises are in store for the family, but the group says that the family will just have to wait to find out what they are.

The Steelers Renegade Tailgate group actually has ties back to Altoona. The founders Lenny and Cindie Huhn are from the area.

New Orleans comes into Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 13 as the Steelers are coming off of their bye week and the Saints a loss to the Ravens on Monday night.