SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a house fire on Wednesday evening, and a family is now displaced.

Departments were called out Wednesday, Nov. 29 at around 8 p.m. for a report of a house fire on the 200 block of Leppert Road in Shade Township. According to the Chief of Central City Fire, Dale Russian, crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

The family who lived there were able to get out of the home safely, but two firefighters were hurt after a propane and fuel tank exploded. Russian said that the firefighters were not burned, but they were knocked off their feet due to the blast. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Details about what caused the fire are unknown at this time. The damage to the home was extensive and it is being labeled a total loss. As of 9:30, the fire is out and crews are just working on hot spots.

A hazmat team was also called to the scene to help clean up oil after the fire.

