CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) is hosting a fair to support grandparents raising grandchildren.

The Kinship Family Fair will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the Agricultural Building at the Clearfield Driving Park on Park Street in Clearfield.

The event is hosted by MRAAA in partnership with Penn State Extension.

The fair aims to connect grandparents raising grandchildren as well as individuals raising children of other family members or friends to state and local resources that offer support. Sessions will be held to inform caretakers on legal and health issues.

There will be fun activities and goody bags with school supplies for the kids and youth in attendance.

To register, call Bobbie Johnson at MRAAA at 814-765-2696 by Sept. 20.