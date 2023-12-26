CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Gallitzin family is without a home after a fire broke out just after midnight on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called for a report of a house fire on Grant Street in Gallitzin with people trapped, Ashville Fire said. Once on scene, the department said the crews were faced with a “well-advanced fire.” The fire rekindled itself four different times and it took the crews four hours to put out.

The fire had also managed to spread to several vehicles in the area and damaged other nearby buildings.

Jessica Steelman, the mother of the family that’s been displaced, said that she saw the flames outside on their porch and that they quickly spread to the rest of the home. Steelman, her husband, and five of her six children were home at the time of the fire. The family had to climb up onto the roof to escape the fire and waited for crews to arrive on scene.

“I could see the flames going across our porch roof. I grabbed our cell phones and called 9-1-1 while my husband ran through the house and collected our children and our dogs,” Steelman said. “I just kind of went into auto-cruise or something where I just tried to take control of what was happening, until I realized we couldn’t get down the steps.”

Steelman and one of her children were taken to the hospital, and while both were released Steelman said that there were some burns on her child’s feet because she tried to originally escape out of the front of the house.

While the family was left mostly unharmed, they are still looking for four cats that were in the house when the fire broke out. The family’s pet guinea pigs and snake were killed in the fire.

Steelman is currently four months pregnant and seeking additional items for her other children such as school supplies and toiletries. The family is accepting donations at their neighbor’s house, located at 323 Grant Street.

The house is a total loss, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the fire marshal.