CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria Regional Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting for Ziggy`s Sports on Thursday for their new retail space.

Ziggy’s Sports is a family-owned hockey shop with a mission of supporting local hockey and promoting the game that has been so important to Johnstown. They offer a wide variety of merchandise as well as services such as skate sharpening.

“Even if you don’t play hockey you can come in here,” John Bradley, Owner of Ziggy’s Sports. “We got a lot of cool stuff, there’s still a lot of stuff hanging on the walls. You know we got a lot of memorabilia from the Penguins and from the Patriots, and from – just to come in, I think it would be a place that a lot of people would want to hang out.”

Their new space is located at 353 Market Street in Johnstown. The company was also presented with a plaque by the Chamber of Commerce.