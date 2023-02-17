ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—Family Services Incorporated officially unveiled its brand-new family shelter to help with the homeless population.

This new shelter is located on Branch Ave in Altoona. It’s nearby the Blair County Community Action and the St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen which both help homeless individuals and families.

The shelter was a five-year-long project to increase the space and keep up with the demand. The project cost a total of $4.3 million.

The shelter’s goal is to provide a safe and supportive environment for homeless families, men, and women. The space features 35 beds, food, 24-hour staff support, life skills training, and case management.

The Executive Director of Family Services Incorporated, Lisa Hann, said it’s important to address residents’ basic and emotional needs. That’s why the shelter includes multiple amenities that families and individuals would need.

“We have a children’s area. We have a living room. We have a community room for meals,” Hann said. “Residents come in and cook their food so we have two kitchens. We are fully handicapped and accessible on our first floor. We have a bank of washers and dryers. We have family rooms for families with children. We tried to think of everything.”

There are also six second-floor apartments that could accommodate larger families. Each room comes with a dresser and either a single or bunk bed.

Blair County currently has 235 people considered homeless. Family Services Incorporated defines homelessness as someone living in a condemned building, a vehicle, housing with threats to health and safety, or being evicted from their current residence.

This shelter offers a temporary 30-day stay for those that meet these criteria. Additionally, these individuals must be on the 211 or By Name list.

Blair County Community Action curates that list weekly, and they determine the priority of the individuals. For example, someone living in a car or is a single parent with children may be higher on the list.

Hann said there’s an option for folks to have their stay extended. However, this is not a guarantee.

“This is a temporary emergency shelter. People can stay here for thirty days,” Hann said. “We do have a policy to extend that for two additional weeks if they have done everything that was expected of them while they were here at the shelter. That includes proving they’ve looked for a job once a week, looked for housing once a week, and they followed all the shelter rules.”

The shelter’s goal is to “break the cycle” of homelessness. That means providing a safe, supportive, welcoming environment to live in. That also means giving these individuals the community resources to get off their feet.

Hann said they hope to bring in community agencies that can provide guidance and their contacts. The hope is when they leave there’s a community connection, and develop life skills.

“We want community agencies to offer resources to people in here. Such as CareerLink coming in and helping with finding jobs,” Hann said “Counselors coming in and talking to the residents here. We have churches come in and maybe offer a bible study in our back room. That’s optional; I can’t tell anyone they have to attend. But it gives them a connection in the community that they continue to have when they leave.”

Hann said this shelter has been a long time coming and it’s a relieving feeling that it’s all done. She’s glad the community saw the hard work and dollars pay off for a nicer facility.

“It’s a sense of relief for everyone because we’ve worked so hard and had some false starts,” Hann said. “That was supposed to be done by June of last year and here we are. We’re just happy that it’s available. As the staff was coming down from the old site. They had some hesitation, but now that they’ve been here for the week, they’re comfortable here. They’re just counting their blessings that this is where they get to work now.”

Hann said staff will call those on the waitlist, and those folks can move in as early as Monday, Feb. 20th.

Hann said if see or know someone homeless they can reach out to Ben Bless or Blair County Community Action. Anyone interested in volunteering can reach out the Family Services Incorporated on Facebook or give them a call at 814-944-3583.