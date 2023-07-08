HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A car cruise fundraiser was organized by friends and family of Fawn Mountain, who they say has been missing since 2012.

The cruise was from the Claysburg Community Park to Canoe Creek State Park, to help raise money for “Fawn’s Fund.” The fund was started by Fawn’s family to create ads and offer a reward for any information that leads to her being found.

“We have been able to double the reward through fundraising,” said Fawn’s cousin Bridgette Gill. “So now it is $20,000. So we want to redistribute updated yard signs, flyers, bring everybody together and hopefully raise some more money to go into Fawn’s fund.”

Fawn’s Fund is a GoFundMe page linked to her dedicated Facebook page. Gill says that over the years countless community members have donated.

“The fundraisers have been pretty brutal,” said Gill. “The events are a lot of work and a lot of time. They’ve been pretty successful so far.”

Gill says that Fawn went missing in 2012 at the age of 25. The missing person’s report wasn’t filed until 2015, and state police took over the investigation in 2017. Gill says there is a good reason why it took nearly three years for the missing person’s report to be filed.

“Fawn was in a domestic abuse relationship,” said Gill. “She was isolated from all family and friends, she had no means of communication, no means of travel. The family was led to believe that Fawn did not want to speak to anybody and to leave her alone or she was going to press charges for harassment.”

As the family’s fundraising efforts continue, so does their frustration with how the state trooper assigned to the case is handling the investigation.

“I would really like to update my aunt on the case and see where we are at, so if you can please return my phone calls,” said Gill. “I know she works very hard and I know she is good at her job, this is a very difficult case to begin with so at this point we’re just hoping and praying that someone comes forward with that piece of information.”

“It’s been dragging on and dragging on and [we] still haven’t gotten a word,” said Fawn’s Mother Dorothy Mountain.

Mountain says that she is hopeful her daughter will be found, and will not believe anything else until she sees it for herself. She shared a message for Fawn.

“My daughter Fawn was a loving and caring person, she would do anything for anybody,” said Mountain. “Fawn Marie, hopefully, we find out what’s going on baby girl. Mom loves you.”

You can learn more about “Fawn’s Fund” by checking out the Facebook page by clicking here.