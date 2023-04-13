CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Some farm favorites treats might be coming a little earlier than usual this year.

Way Fruit Farms Owner Jason Coopey said he’s planting corn nearly 10 to 14 days earlier than usual. He also said his fruit trees are blooming early this year.

The reason behind this change is from the warmer winter this year. Coopey said this time of year involves colder and wet soil that should be dried out before planting. However, this week the weather has been ideal to plant corn.

Coopey said this year is the earliest he’s planted corn in a decade. On his farm, he covers it with biodegradable plastics, which helps the corn grow faster.

“Normally, the soil by this point is still very cold, maybe mid to high 30s. Normally, the soil is very wet this time of year because of the April showers, which we didn’t get this year,” Coopey said. “This is acting more like May where the soil is dryer and warmer. When you feel the soil, it doesn’t have that super cold winter feeling anymore. It feels like spring soil.”

The hope is there’s not much cold weather for the rest of the season. Coopey, specifically, said he doesn’t want the temperature to drop below 27 degrees overnight. If it gets too cold, it could start killing the plant and ruin his crop until next year.

Coopey said if that works out corn can be as early as the Fourth of July. He will continue to plant corn for the next ten weeks.

Additionally, he believes that his peaches, strawberries, and apples might be earlier.