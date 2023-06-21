BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Bedford County got to enjoy the fruits of labor from local farmers.

The Bedford Farmer’s Market was held in the downtown square Wednesday morning. It is also not a one-day event as the market will be held every Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. It will be available throughout the Summer until September.

Manager Lindsay Salas said many different vendors are part of the event and shopping for produce on a local level helps the economy in the area.

“We invite growers, producers, makers, bakers, artisans, information booths, all to come and participate in this market,” Salas said. “It’s very important because our farmers need the support, we need to shop local, and this gives the public a chance to shop local instead of going to the box grocery stores and buying their fruit and their produce.”

The market also gets children involved by giving out 225 ten-dollar vouchers to youth up to the age of 18 to use at any of the vendors.