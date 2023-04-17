CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the spring farming season now in full swing, farmers want to remind drivers they’ll be seeing more tractors and harvesters out on the roads, and they urge them to look out for them while driving near farms.

The Cambria County Farm Bureau and Dave Myers Dairy Farm demonstrated on Monday their largest vehicles take up more than half the width of most roads — and the entire width of the more remote streets.

Owner Dave Myers wants everyone who may be passing by to be aware they’re out with their equipment all day.

“We’re up and down the road out here almost 20 times a day,” Myers said.

Their larger vehicles have limited visibility as well. Myers said they’ve never had a major crash, but there’s too many close calls. Just last week, he was nearly side-swiped by a school bus that was trying to pass him.

“We were both going the same way, and I could not see the school bus behind me,” Myers said. “And all at once, he comes around me on a solid line. I wasn’t aware he was there until he was right beside me.”

He was on their largest vehicle, a massive $500,000 harvester that’s 14 feet wide. In comparison, most lanes on a two-way road are just 10 to 12 feet.

WTAJ’s Jack McCune tested to see if he could see his news car in the harvester’s mirrors if he parked about a car’s length behind it. When he checked the mirrors, he couldn’t see it at all.

Myers and his staff gave bureau and media members test rides on the harvester to show it’s very difficult to see anything behind while operating it, even with its mirror system.

WTAJ’s Jack McCume got a test ride on a seat right next to the operator, he saw more of the back of the vehicle in the mirror than the road.

The best advice for drivers is to, first and foremost, pay attention to the road ahead and avoid any distractions, according to State Police Community Affairs Officer Tristan Tappe.

Myers’s second-largest vehicle, a tractor, costs $150,000 and is also about 14 feet.

“[Phones] cause us so many more tragedies and incidents per year with vehicles than I can tell you about,” Tappe said.

Myers then said to be on the lookout for bright orange triangular signs and flashing orange lights on the back and sides of vehicles. This means they’re slow-moving vehicles, which operate at 25 MPH or slower.

So, if you see one up ahead of you, be ready to slow down.

“We’re trying to make ourselves as visible as possible,” Myers said, “but we do need help from the public to get through a safe cropping season.”