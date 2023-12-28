ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new women’s boutique is now open in Saint Marys.

Fashionably Late Styling offers many different items including shirts, jackets, sweaters, jeans and accessories. Sizes go from extra small to 3XL, a decision owner Faith Ehrensberger made so anyone can shop at her store.

“I’ve always wanted to open my own business. I just was never sure what it would be and when I thought of this, it was just something that our town doesn’t have,” Ehrensberger said. “There’s just not many options for clothing for women in our town. So I wanted to open something that anyone could come in here and shop.”

With the help of family members, she finally was able to open doors on Black Friday. Ehrensberger was eager to provide something fresh for the community, and according to Ehrensberger, opening day was a lot of work but a lot of fun.

Not only does the store provide size variety, but it also provides clothing that is affordable and high-quality.

“I try to have some so that every woman can walk out the door with an outfit, no matter what budget they’re on,” Ehrensberger said.

The store also provides locally made items from vendors in the area including shoes, bags, jewelry as well as bath and body products.

Fashionably Late Styling is located at 210 Chestnut St. in Saint Marys. The business is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.