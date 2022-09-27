SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset Human Society and Memorial Highway Chevrolet will be joining together to present The Fast and the Furriest car show.

The car show will take place on Saturday, October 1 and registration opens at 9 a.m.

The first 100 cars to register will receive a goodie bag and event dash plaque. There will be a basket raffle, DJ, Chinese auction and food trucks.

Cars will be judged in four categories, Stock class, Modified, Classis and Hot Rod. Trophies will be awarded in each of the categories.

The Pink Wrapped vehicle by Chevrolet will be there with lots of breast cancer items. This event will also be the Kickoff for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For every vehicle sold in October, Memorial Chevrolet will donate to Operation Beyoutiful.

The proceeds from the Car show will benefit the Somerset Human Society to help them in their mission to care for animals.