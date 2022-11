CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fatal crash has closed a portion of Interstate 80 near Snow Shoe Sunday evening.

Details are currently limited but Pennsylvania State Police tell WTAJ the crash happened on I-80 eastbound near the exit mile marker 148. Due to the crash, all lanes are closed between exit 147 to exit 158 (Milesburg).

Troopers said the detours are off exit 147 and those traveling on I-80 eastbound should expect extended delays.