ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two children that were found walking along roadways across Johnsonburg without anyone accompanying them has led to charges for the father, police said.

Christian Pierce’s, 27, of Johnsonburg, daughters, who are six and three years old, were gone for at least 30 minutes from their home Saturday, May 6, before anyone went looking for them, according to the charges filed by borough police.

The girls walked the entire length of three streets, which was over half a mile from their home. These streets are heavily traveled and the girls walked past homes with dogs placing them in danger, police said in the criminal complaint.

Bystanders saw the children alone and called the police who then took them to the station, the criminal complaint states. The girls’ clothes were soiled, and the oldest one could not tell police where they lived or what the name of her sister was.

Pierce called the police station to report his children were missing, which was estimated to be at least a half hour after the children left the home, the complaint states.

Pierce came into the station and claimed that someone must have left the dog out and the girls left, but police said in the complaint that he had sole responsibility for the kids.

Pierce faces felony and misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of children.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.