ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona father is facing charges after allegedly bringing a knife to a fight between teens and threatening one of the teen’s mothers.

Dustyn Price, 32, was charged on Saturday, Oct. 28, after police were called to the 300 block of North 12th Avenue in the Juniata section of Altoona for a fight involving a brick and a shovel. They arrived at the scene to find Price and another man who needed to be separated.

According to the criminal complaint, police spoke with Price and witnesses, including a woman he allegedly threatened to stab. It’s alleged that a fight broke out between multiple teens and the woman attempted to intervene. The woman told police that Price then showed up on a motorcycle and wielded a knife towards her, saying “I’ll stab you, b—h,” multiple times.

It was then alleged by another witness in the area that Price punched the woman.

Price was charged with intent to commit a felony (riot), corruption of minors, terroristic threats, simple assault, tampering with evidence, and lesser charges.

Bail was posted for Price — 10% of $25,000 — and he was released from Blair County Prison.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.