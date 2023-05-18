CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An infant’s father and grandmother are facing charges after the child was found to have five broken ribs.

Court documents show that James Lockett, 28, and his mother, 45-year-old Melissa Pritchard, both of Grassflat, are facing felony child endangerment charges along with conspiracy and simple assault charges.

State police said the 7-month-old suffered broken ribs after allegedly being in the care of Lockett and Pritchard on April 4. The child was picked up by their mother who later told police she was alerted to what looked like a rash on the child’s upper body.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother told police she woke up the next day to find deep bruising on the infant and took them to Penns Highland and was told some sort of blunt force trauma caused the bruising and was advised to take the child to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

On April 6, doctors at UPMC Children’s discovered fractures to three ribs on the left side of the body and two fractures on the right side. The doctor advised that this wasn’t any kind of medical condition and could have only happened from blunt-force trauma.

When interviewed, Lockett allegedly told police that he was with the child the whole time on April 4 except for a few minutes when he went to the bathroom.

Lockett and Pritchard both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 21.