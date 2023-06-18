ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Mel’s Car Show kicked off Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum as over 150 car enthusiasts showed off their rides.

Visitors could tour the museum and check out the cars as the event helped to raise money for the museum. Organizer Melanie Henry has organized over 40 car shows in the area and said it seemed like a perfect fit.

“I’ve been holding car shows since 2012 and they’ve all been fundraisers for different charities, non-profit organizations and when the museum reached out I felt like it would be a great place for a car show,” Henry said.

Henry said that cars have been a huge part of her life as long as she can remember. She credits her father for passing his love of cars to her.

“I grew up going to car shows and cruise-ins with my dad and his 1959 El Camino and I got my love of cars from him,” Henry said. “And growing up then when I got my own car we did shows together. Especially when I got my 49 pickup, he really liked it so it was fun to go to shows together.”

Carrie Wylie entered her new Ford Bronco in the show and said the car shows have always been a family affair for her as well.

“My dad has been coming to car shows for a lot of years,” Wylie said. “He brings his Mustangs, he eventually roped in my brother to bring his Mustangs and now I have my Bronco and I’m bringing it too.”

Wylie said it’s always been fun to connect with her father, Dan Wylie, at car shows and to watch him do something he truly loves. This show being on Father’s Day just made it that much more special.

“For a lot of years when I was younger I would help my dad clean his car and prepare for the car shows same with my brother and you know just looking at cars and going to the car shows with him when he was participating,” Wylie said. “A lot of good memories.”