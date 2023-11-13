CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Patton Township Police, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) made four arrests of men who are accused of trying to meet minors for sex.

In a release from the Centre County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI led an investigation that resulted in four people being arrested. These men are accused of attempting to meet and pay to have sexual interactions with what they believed to be underage teenagers.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Gregory Wilson, 50, of Lewistown was arrested and charged with attempted coercion, and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and prostitution.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Walter Sitosky Jr., 66, of Houtzdale, was charged with patronizing a victim of sexual servitude, statutory sexual assault (greater than 11-year age difference), prostitution (promoting prostitution of a minor), unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

Also on Nov. 9, Christopher Crispen, 33, of Howard was charged with statutory sexual assault (greater than 11-year age difference), unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

On Friday, Nov. 10, Robert Mansberger, 58, of Cassville, was charged with patronizing a victim of sexual servitude, statutory sexual assault (greater than 11-year age difference), prostitution (promoting prostitution of a minor), unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

The FBI was assisted by officers from the Pennsylvania Northeast and Southeast Computer Crimes Units, Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office, Williamsport Bureau of Police, and the Patton Township Police Department.