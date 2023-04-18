(WTAJ) — The FCC is terminating the license of Roger Wahl for his Meyersdale radio station WQZS-FM after finding he “lacks the qualifications to remain a Commission licensee.”

The order comes after Wahl pled guilty to criminal charges in 2020 including recklessly endangering another person, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and tampering with evidence after he allegedly tried to get random men to rape a female friend of his.

You can view the FCC’s full docket here.

Wahl is allowed to file a petition until May 12 to review the order, but he hasn’t done so as of Tuesday, April 18.

Robert Kluver, the owner of WHYU-FM, the only other Meyersdale radio station, said he’ll most likely file an opposition if Wahl asks for an appeal.

“His character reflects on broadcasters nationwide, but especially here locally, where we’re the only other station in Meyersdale,” Kluver said. “So, unfortunately, that casts a negative image on broadcasters, one we would like to correct.”

The FCC is also dismissing the application Wahl filed to transfer the station to his daughter Wendy Sipple.

The station is still broadcasting as of April 18, and Wahl has until May 22 to stop broadcasting.

Kluver said it’s unlikely Wahl will file an appeal because he thinks the FCC would only grant the appeal if his convictions were overturned before May 12.

“The FCC has a policy based on character when it considers who can and cannot have a license,” Kluver said. “It looks like the writing is on the wall, and I think they made the right decision in this case.”

Even if Wahl’s petition is granted, Kluver has another petition from last year to deny an application that would renew Wahl’s license. It originally ended at the beginning of August 2022, but Wahl has still been able to broadcast during the FCC’s investigation.

Kluver said last year’s petition doesn’t have to do with his character and instead stems from other legal issues Kluver discovered.

“He took advantage of a lot of people when he started the station 30 years ago,” Kluver said. “He gave them no credit, and they tried to sue him in court, but they never won. Some of them actually died waiting to get a settlement from Roger, and it never happened.”

In his findings, Kluver said he found discrepancies and false statements made to the FCC.

Kluver said he listens to WQZS every morning to see if Wahl would come on the air to announce the station is going off the air soon, but he believes he never has.

“He should at least let advertisers know,” Kluver said. “So far he hasn’t done that. He’s pretended like nothing has happened at all.”

WTAJ has reached out to WQZS to ask if they’ve announced the station’s status and has so far not received a response.

Kluver said Wahl was an asset to the community for more than 30 years providing important local news to the area, like providing information about the plane crash in Shanksville and the tornado in Salisbury in 1998. Kluver said it, however, doesn’t forgive Wahl’s criminal history.

“He’s going to be missed by a lot of people,” Kluver said. “It’s going to take a while before we can attract some of those listeners, hopefully, to our station.”

Kluver admitted his morning show, and station in general, deliver similar broadcasts to WQZS, so he said it’s also important to distinguish WHYU as its own, independent station.