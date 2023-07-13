STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia visited State College on Thursday to help recognize efforts going towards affordable housing.

Patrick Harker, who is also the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, was able to tour the newly renovated affordable housing apartments in the area.

These apartments are part of the federal reserve’s “reinventing our communities” program, which brings community leaders together to find ways to strengthen local economies.

“Made a lot of progress, got a lot more to do,” Harker said. “I’m just excited to see what they’ve done so far, and I’m equally excited to see what they’re going to do in the future.”

Harker also said he spoke with residents that are saving hundreds on their month bills due to the new energy-efficient lights, appliances and more that the apartments offer.