OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Brian Winters of Osceola Mills says that he and his wife’s marriage wasn’t always perfect. But when the two went out for a date night on January 20, everything seemed like they were back on track.

“We went out, she got better like all of a sudden like she was perfectly fine again,” said Winters. “And we had more fun in that one night than we’ve had in probably the last year and a half together. There was no tension, we laughed, joked and carried on, it was like we were dating again.”

They returned home that evening and Carol went to bed because she was nodding off. Brian kissed her and told her goodnight, not knowing that it would be the last time. The next morning he went to check on her when she hadn’t got up from bed yet.

“I rolled her over and her face was as purple as purple could be,” said Winters. “That picture that I have in my head, from 8:50 in the morning on January 21st, I’ll never get rid of it.”

Brian thought that Carol had died of natural causes in her sleep, until finding out weeks later from the toxicology report that she had overdosed from pills that were laced with fentanyl. Winters knew that Carol had battled an opioid addiction years before they started dating, but was always assured that she had quit. Looking back, he says that there weren’t many signs that stood out to him that she was using again.

“The constant switching doctors, like I took her word for it that it was because she didn’t like them, you know whatever the reason,” said Winters.

Stories like Carol’s have become all too common. The CDC says that fentanyl overdoses have become the leading cause of death for people under the age of 45 in the United States.

“Around 300,000 Pennsylvanians suffer from substance abuse disorder,” said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. “And every day we lose nearly 15 Pennsylvanians to drug overdose.”

The calls for change have come to Harrisburg’s doorstep, and are slowly being answered with more legislation. That includes Act 158, which requires law enforcement to report overdoses to a statewide data tracking system to show a clearer picture of where resources are needed.

“This new law will improve overdose response, help those with addictions get the treatment they need to get out of this web, this cycle of addiction; and as well as getting these drug traffickers off the street,” said Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano.

Mastriano has supported other legislation like Tyler’s Law, which specifically targets drug dealers who sell Fentanyl resulting in overdoses. Another package of bills currently moving through the capitol would require insurance companies to cover certain treatments and create the substance use disorder early intervention pilot program.

Twenty-four of Pennsylvania’s sixty-seven counties are also a part of the LETI Program, the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative, that connects addicts with treatment options, without facing any charges.

“This problem will not get better until we start to reach out to help people rather than sitting back in judgment of them,” said Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett when his county adopted the initiative.

Others say that offering more help isn’t so clear cut and that adding more legislation may not be the answer.

“We’ve made all of the laws that we can,” said State Representative Scott Conklin. “What we have to do now is educate. Educate, educate, educate and start as young as possible.”

Conklin says that lawmakers are well aware of the fentanyl problem and that it is coming from everywhere.

“Some is coming in, believe it or not, from the northern border,” said Conklin. “It’s coming in by ship, it’s coming in through postal services, they’re able to hide it within postal services like UPS, it’s being mixed right in the United States.”

“It’s in heroin, it’s in cocaine, it’s in pills that you think are from a pharmacy because people are pressing them themselves,” said Winters.

Police told Winters that cases like his are hard to prosecute unless solid evidence is found connecting the dealer to the buyer. He hopes that the dealer is found quickly before someone else in his community is sold pills that are laced with fentanyl.

“Whoever sold her the stuff, deserves to pay,” said Winters. “Not financially, legally.”