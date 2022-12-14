STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — John Petrick was formally appointed as the new Chief of Police for Ferguson Township during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

Petrick has spent over 32 years in law enforcement and 20 years of command-level experience as chief of police. Petrick previously served for Patton Township from 1994 through 2017, including 16 years as Chief of Police before he joined Penn State University Police and Public Safety as Chief of Police Administration.

Petrick has most recently served as Chief of Police for Ephrata Borough, Pennsylvania.

“We are honored to bring Chief Petrick aboard and look forward to the wealth of experience and guidance he will bring to the Ferguson Township Police Department,” Centrice Martin, Township Manager of Ferguson Township said.

Petrick will officially begin serving as chief starting on January 3, 2023. Ferguson Township looks forward to introducing the community to Chief Petrick in the weeks to come.

Petrick earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from New York University and then graduated from the New York City Police Academy, the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Academy and the FBI National Academy. He started his career with the New York City Police Department as an intern before becoming a police officer.

While working as the Patton Township Chief of Police, he oversaw his agency’s accreditation by the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission and received convictions in two high-profile cases.