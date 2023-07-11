CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students and their families spent an evening in Ferguson Township learning how local parks impact their communities.

Ferguson Township hosted an Eco Explorers event at Haymarket Park targeted toward students in fourth through eighth grade. Communication Intern Jenna Etter helped to plan the event.

“July is Parks and Recreation Month,” Etter said. “All month, Ferguson Township is finding ways to put together events for the parks and bring people out to them.”

Participants were able to experience different activities and demonstrations focusing on how parks play a vital role in managing stormwater. Ferguson Township Stormwater Engineer Aaron Jolin and Ferguson Township Arborist Larry Maginnis both gave presentations.

“In Ferguson Township there’s a lot of recreational amenities,” Etter said. “We have paved walkways where you can walk or ride a bike. We have sports amenities like volleyball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts. There’s tons of playgrounds.”

Students also took part in the Wonders of Water Scavenger Hunt, aimed at giving kids direct access to stormwater management features and how to spot them throughout their community.

“It’s just a really nice way to get people out into the environment and out into nature and just a way to relax but also just have fun and be outside,” Etter said.

The township will continue to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month with a picnic at Tudek Park on July 28.